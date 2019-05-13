IITPSA rolls out digital credential verification

The Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA), South Africa’s industry body for IT professionals, has implemented a digital credential verification system for its over 10 000 members.

The new dynamic digital seal, implemented through PrivySeal, gives IITPSA members in good standing a unique badge to append to their digital signatures, websites and social media profiles, linking to a verification certificate confirming their membership and credentials in real time.

It confirms the individual’s professional qualification as a member and professional designation holder (where applicable), as well as their contact details.

IITPSA CEO Tony Parry says: “This new PrivySeal digital badge confirms a professional’s status as a member of our SAQA-recognised and IP3 accredited professional body, and affirms the individual’s commitment to a high standard of professionalism and ethics. We see it as a superior way for our members to instantly produce live evidence of their professional standing.”

The PrivySeal is being rolled out free to IITPSA members in good standing as part of the Institute’s strategy to support members’ ongoing professional development and to entrench professionalism and ethical behaviour in the South African IT sector. IITPSA says that as the market becomes increasingly competitive and risk-aware, it has become crucial for IT professionals to be able to demonstrate their commitment to a high level of professionalism and compliance.

Established in 2010 to protect consumers and bona fide practitioners, PrivySeal is now in use across major enterprises, industry bodies and academic institutions, providing a digital link to certification and accreditation for professionals.

Craig O’Flaherty, business development manager at PrivySeal, describes the concept as “Creating an ecosystem of trusted professionals and helping to decrease qualification fraud and the associated risks of poor service and costly mistakes.” Unlike paper-based certifications; PrivySeal credentials are always genuine, current and accessible, he adds.