Nutanix Mine hyperconverges secondary storage

Nutanix has announced Nutanix Mine, a new open solution that integrates secondary storage operations with the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform, delivering a complete platform for primary and secondary storage within the private cloud.

Through native integration with industry-leading backup vendors Veeam, HYCU, Commvault, Veritas and Unitrends, customers will be able to manage their HCI environment and backup operations from a single management console, reducing the operational cost and complexity of standalone back-up and recovery solutions.

Mine will streamline overall deployment, and simplify the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting – all while preserving the customer’s freedom to choose the right back-up service for their particular infrastructure environment.

According to Gartner: “There are many challenges with current backup and recovery solutions deployed today. The top concerns are most often related to the cost, complexity and capability.” Gartner goes on to state, “These costs often continue to rise despite overall cost improvements in the IT industry, and many organisations continue to perceive backup as an expensive insurance policy.”

As companies modernise their datacentre with HCI to realise the simplicity, performance and scalability needed to run modern applications, their backup and data protection strategies have remained siloed from their core datacentre environment. With Nutanix Mine, customers will be able to converge secondary storage operations into the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform to deliver intelligent data backup services for all business applications.

Integrated with Nutanix’s native HCI data fabric that provides intelligent tiering and advanced data reduction capabilities, Mine will enable enterprises to choose the best data backup software for their organisation, optimised for their Nutanix HCI environment; reducing the time and expense of configuring standalone secondary storage solutions.

Embracing an open platform strategy, Nutanix Mine will integrate with popular back-up solutions from Veeam, HYCU, Commvault, Veritas and Unitrends. Through tight integration with Nutanix’s HCI data fabric and advanced Prism management console, Mine will provide:

* A reduction in the complexity of separate systems to back-up and recover business data, so secondary storage can be managed as easily as primary data storage;

* The simplification of the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including initial sizing and procurement, streamlined installation, and easy provisioning of the full solution; and

* The ability to easily scale-out both primary and secondary storage to accommodate business growth.

“The hyperconverged market’s rapid growth is largely attributable to its promise of modernising infrastructure and reducing complexity by eliminating silos within the datacentre. But even as customers embraced HCI, the secondary storage silo persisted,” says Sunil Potti, chief product and development officer at Nutanix. “With Nutanix Mine, customers will get all the benefits of collapsing this silo into a single platform – reduced management complexity, simplified operations and reduced TCO – without the requirement that they forgo the backup solution best suited for their business needs.”