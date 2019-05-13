Successful businesses more likely to adopt AI

South African firms with double-digit growth are more than twice as likely to actively be using artificial intelligence (AI) compared to lower-growth businesses.

This is according to research by Microsoft, Altimeter Group and the University of St Gallen in Switzerland into how business leaders view the impact of AI on leadership.

Microsoft partnered with Susan Etlinger, an industry analyst focused on business and ethical implications of AI at the Altimeter Group and Heike Bruch, professor and director at the Institute for Leadership and Human Resources Management at the University of St Gallen to produce the Pulse AI Research Report, which surveyed 1150 leaders across EMEA and the US.

Globally, 37,8% of high-growth companies and 17,1% of lower-growth companies are actively implementing AI. In South Africa, the percentage of high-growth companies who are likely to be using AI is 31,8% versus 18,5% for low-growth companies.

High-growth companies are defined as those growing in double digits and low-growth companies as those experiencing single-digit growth.

In South Africa, 41,7% of companies are companies expect to use more AI in the coming year to improve decision-making (45,5% globally), as compared to 20% (30,8% globally) of low-growth companies.

More local high-growth companies are also looking at using AI to optimise processes, 37,5% (40% globally), and to develop new products and services, 45% (33% globally) in the next year than lower growth companies at 31,3% (33,3% globally) and 7,1% (24,7% globally) respectively.

“What’s striking about the research is the difference between double-digit growth companies and those with lower growth,” says Etlinger. “Double-digit growth companies are further along in their AI deployments, but also see greater urgency in using more AI. They are looking at a one to three-year timeframe – often times really focused on the coming year.

“Lower growth companies are looking at more of a five-year timeframe. What this says to me is that the more you know, the higher your sense of urgency is.”

According to the research, successful leaders in business are looking to use AI to augment decision-making, drive efficiencies and help drive growth, including job creation.

High-growth leaders are not only using more AI now, they also feel a greater urgency to deploy more AI in the immediate future – not only to drive efficiencies but growth too and 87,3% of high-growth companies intend to invest in decision-making AI in one to three years versus 66,7% of low-growth companies who plan to invest in decision-making AI in three to five years.

In South Africa, these numbers are 86,6% for high-growth companies and 72,8% for low-growth companies.

As companies are deploying more AI (so as AI becomes more prevalent in a company), it is freeing up business leaders to focus on other activities. When asked where leaders would like to invest more of their time and energy as AI becomes more common, motivating and inspiring employees was the number-one choice. This was followed by identifying market opportunities and setting the right goals.

“Leaders themselves are thinking about how AI can unlock their own potential,” says Lillian Barnard MD of Microsoft South Africa. “As AI becomes more pervasive, leaders’ number-one priority is spending more energy on inspiring employees. Realising the true benefit of AI is not simply about being fast adopters of innovative technology. Companies must build their own digital capabilities and innovations. Simply: every company needs to think of itself as a digital company.”

Leaders actively embracing AI to augment their own expertise and strategic thinking helping in areas such as direction-setting and problem-solving and the majority of leaders want support on refining their leadership skills as more AI is deployed.