Analyst Developer – Oracle Essbase Ref: ADO/ZR

Analyst Developer required for opportunity based in Cape Town.Responsibilities
- Design, develop and maintain Essbase applications
• Design, develop and maintain user and group access provisioning
• Design, develop and maintain automation scripts
• Configure and optimise application performance
• Perform unit testing and code review
• Support the QA team in resolving errors
• Production implementation
• Analysis of and interpretation of business requirements, functional and/or technical specifications, data models, data interfaces etc. and recommending solutions
• Feasibility studies and impact analysis of business requirements
• Cost and man-day estimates for implementing business requirements
• Create and maintain application and environment related documentation
• Troubleshoot and diagnose production errors
• Provide technical assistance and production support to business users
• Provide technical assistance and support during hardware and software maintenance cycles, upgrade projects and migrations
• Provision of standby time / support including afterhours support
• Management of own time and delivery of tasks according to deadlines
Qualifications:
• Grade 12• Information Technology Qualification (preferably)Knowledge and Experience:
- Essbase analysis and development
• SQL query writing
• ESSCMD and MAXL scripting
• Essbase functions, calculation and reporting scripts
• Essbase aggregation strategies
• Data models
• Dimensional modelling / OLAP concepts
• ETL concepts
• Directory Services
• DB2 and SQL Server concepts
• Batch scripting, automation and shell processing
• Database connections
• Oracle Workspace
• Oracle Shared Services
• Microsoft Office
• Oracle Smart View for Office
• CUBUS reporting tool
• Business Objects 4.2
Technical Support:
- Basic Windows Server concepts
• Server hardware concepts
• Hardware end-of-life cycles
• Software patch maintenance cycles
• File / System backup and restore procedures
• Oracle Support processes
• General change control processes
• Software minimum requirements matrixes
• Software installation procedures
Keen interest in technical detail and problem solving