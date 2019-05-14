Analyst Developer – Oracle Essbase Ref: ADO/ZR

May 14, 2019

Analyst Developer required for opportunity based in Cape Town.Responsibilities

  • Design, develop and maintain Essbase applications
    • Design, develop and maintain user and group access provisioning
    • Design, develop and maintain automation scripts
    • Configure and optimise application performance
    • Perform unit testing and code review
    • Support the QA team in resolving errors
    • Production implementation
    • Analysis of and interpretation of business requirements, functional and/or technical specifications, data models, data interfaces etc. and recommending solutions
    • Feasibility studies and impact analysis of business requirements
    • Cost and man-day estimates for implementing business requirements
    • Create and maintain application and environment related documentation
    • Troubleshoot and diagnose production errors
    • Provide technical assistance and production support to business users
    • Provide technical assistance and support during hardware and software maintenance cycles, upgrade projects and migrations
    • Provision of standby time / support including afterhours support
    • Management of own time and delivery of tasks according to deadlines

Qualifications:

• Grade 12• Information Technology Qualification (preferably)Knowledge and Experience:

  • Essbase analysis and development
    • SQL query writing
    • ESSCMD and MAXL scripting
    • Essbase functions, calculation and reporting scripts
    • Essbase aggregation strategies
    • Data models
    • Dimensional modelling / OLAP concepts
    • ETL concepts
    • Directory Services
    • DB2 and SQL Server concepts
    • Batch scripting, automation and shell processing
    • Database connections
    • Oracle Workspace
    • Oracle Shared Services
    • Microsoft Office
    • Oracle Smart View for Office
    • CUBUS reporting tool
    • Business Objects 4.2

Technical Support:

  • Basic Windows Server concepts
    • Server hardware concepts
    • Hardware end-of-life cycles
    • Software patch maintenance cycles
    • File / System backup and restore procedures
    • Oracle Support processes
    • General change control processes
    • Software minimum requirements matrixes
    • Software installation procedures
    Keen interest in technical detail and problem solving

