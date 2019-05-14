Analyst Developer – Oracle Essbase (REF HE CT)

We currently have a role available for a Analyst Developer (Oracle Essbase) based in Cape Town. Purpose of the role Design, develop and maintain Essbase applications• Design, develop and maintain user and group access provisioning• Design, develop and maintain automation scripts• Configure and optimise application performance• Perform unit testing and code review• Support the QA team in resolving errors• Production implementation• Analysis of and interpretation of business requirements, functional and/or technical specifications, data models, data interfaces etc. and recommend solutions• Feasibility studies and impact analysis of business requirements• Cost and man-day estimates for implementing business requirements• Create and maintain application and environment related documentation• Troubleshoot and diagnose production errors• Provide technical assistance and production support to business users• Provide technical assistance and support during hardware and software maintenance cycles, upgrade projects and migrations• Provision of standby time / support including after hours supportRole Requirements:Qualifications:• Grade 12Knowledge and Experience:Essbase analysis and development• SQL query writing• ESSCMD and MAXL scripting• Essbase functions, calculation and reporting scripts• Essbase aggregation strategies• Data models• Dimensional modelling / OLAP concepts• ETL concepts• Directory Services• DB2 and SQL Server concepts• Batch scripting, automation and shell processing• Database connections• Oracle Workspace• Oracle Shared Services• Microsoft Office• Oracle Smart View for Office• CUBUS reporting tool• Business Objects 4.2Technical Support:Basic Windows Server concepts• Server hardware concepts• Hardware end-of-life cycles• Software patch maintenance cycles• File / System backup and restore procedures• Oracle Support processes• General change control processes• Software minimum requirements matrixes• Software installation proceduresPlease note that only applicable candidates will be contacted.

