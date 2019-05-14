Developer – Front-End (Web) (Senior)

About the Client:

Our client is a fast-growing online business based in South Africa. They are obsessive about their high performance yet collaborative culture and are looking for leaders to join their dynamic team. They think big, move fast, take ownership and are used to winning. They are lucky to be surrounded by colleagues who are experts in their field, working together to create a world class brand.

Responsibilities:

Developing well-structured code, with good test coverage, minimal bugs, and is operationally complete with metrics and monitoring.

Your development tasks are consistently completed on time.

Influencing the technical direction of all engineering teams.

Identifying patterns between teams to find improvements and innovation that impacts across the engineering teams.

Designing large scale systems that can span multiple teams.

Working with other engineering teams to identify and solve complex problems system wide.

Working across engineering teams to help define best practices and supports other teams in code reviews and design reviews to ensure best quality delivery across all teams.

Reviewing code, providing valuable improvements for the team and being final gatekeeper for code going into production.

Designing system-level code and delivers significant team-level projects.

Developing detailed technical analysis and design specifications based on functional requirements.

Investigating and resolving defects.

Leading functional and technical specification reviews.

Leading creating and executing integration level test plans.

Monitoring services and systems within the infrastructure.

Working effectively across multiple teams to deliver large projects.

Mentoring junior developers.

Excellent communicator: Writing concise and accurate technical documentation. Communicating technical ideas to non-technical audiences.

Continuously improve the architecture methodologies and finds ways to improve code design, system performance, high scalability and security vulnerabilities.

Driving technology improvements required within their teams through choice tickets.

Skills and Experience:

BSc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field is advantageous.

8+ years in development.

Proven mastery of at least one OO programming language.

Experience in a scripting language.

Experience in the following: PHP (Laravel) Node.js Vue.js MySQL Python advantageous

In-depth knowledge of networking, databases, data structures, algorithms, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems and testing.

In-depth understanding of coding best practices, system scalability, security and performance tuning.

Subject Matter Expert in at least two of the company’s key technology stacks or similar technology stacks.

Experience influencing a team of developers to deliver highly available and scalable services.

Track record of influencing multiple engineering teams towards technical excellence.

Expert level understanding and practice of Test-Driven Development.

Expert experience in Relational Database systems.

Expert experience in Linux.

Expert experience in Docker / Kubernetes advantageous.

Expert experience in Issue Tracking systemsÂ (Jira advantageous).

Expert experience in Version Control systemsÂ (Git advantageous).

Experience with event driven architecture advantageous (PubSub).

Experience with e-commerce based applications is advantageous.

