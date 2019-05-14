Developer – Python (Intermediate)

Our client is a fast-growing online business based in South Africa. They are obsessive about their high performance yet collaborative culture and are looking for leaders to join their dynamic team. They think big, move fast, take ownership and are used to winning. They are lucky to be surrounded by colleagues who are experts in their field, working together to create a world class brand.

Responsibilities:

Writing code and tests, pushing to production independently.

Reviewing code, providing valuable improvements for the team.

Designing system-level code and delivering significant team-level projects.

Creating and executing unit test plans.

Developing detailed technical analysis and designing specifications based on functional requirements.

Investigating and resolving defects.

Participating in functional and technical specification reviews.

Participating in creating and executing integration level test plans.

Monitoring services and systems within our infrastructure.

Working effectively across multiple teams to deliver large projects.

Mentoring junior developers.

Continuously improve the architecture methodologies and finds ways to improve code design, system performance, high scalability and security vulnerabilities.

Skills and Experience:

BSc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field is advantageous.

3-5+ years in development.

Proven mastery of at least one OO programming language.

Experience in a scripting language.

Experience in the following: Python Elastic Search JavaScript (Node.js) PHP (Laravel) MySQL

In-depth knowledge of networking, databases, data structures, algorithms, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems and testing.

Understands how to build solutions at scale without increasing technical debt.

In-depth understanding of coding best practices, system scalability, security and performance tuning.

Thorough understanding and practice of Test-Driven Development.

Solid experience in Relational Database systems.

Solid experience in Linux.

Solid experience in Docker / Kubernetes advantageous.

Solid experience in Issue Tracking systems (Jira advantageous).

Solid experience to Version Control systems (Git advantageous).

Experience with event driven architecture advantageous (PubSub)

Experience with e-commerce based applications is advantageous.

