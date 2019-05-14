Huge Group buys into Pansmart

Huge Group has concluded an agreement to acquire an interest in Pansmart by way of a subscription of shares.

The acquisition will give the company control over an authorised distributor of Panasonic’s voice, video and CCTV products.

Pansmart is a challenger in the South African PABX market, having been granted a distribution licence by Panasonic in 2016. Since then, Pansmart has expanded the Panasonic market share significantly, with a full technical and sales competency.

The hybrid PABXs that Pansmart distributes include embedded analogue voice ports which provide simple and cost effective PABX and GSM Voice solutions.

Pansmart’s Panasonic PABX and Huge Telecom’s GSM-based Full Suite Telephony offering is a powerful connectivity combination.

The acquisition will take effect on 13 May 2019. Pansmart will retain its present brand. Going forward, its branding will incorporate its status as a member of Huge Group.