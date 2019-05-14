Infinidat unveils new storage vision

Infinidat has announced their vision for the future of enterprise-class storage with a focus on empowering customers’ data-driven competitive advantage at multi-petabyte scale. The vision is supported by key new product enhancements and programme releases.

Components of the Infinidat Elastic Data Fabric are available immediately, with additional components expected to become available in mid-2020. The Infinidat Elastic Data Fabric will build on all of the foundational technologies that power the Infinidat portfolio, with the goal of delivering a fabric supporting seamless workload mobility between systems, data centres, and cloud storage while relegating data migrations to IT’s list of extinct technologies and services.

“Enterprises going through digital transformation need storage solutions that will seamlessly evolve as business requirements change over time. Infinidat’s Elastic Data Fabric announcement lays out their vision for the multi-petabyte, hybrid cloud data centre infrastructure of the future to meet these challenges,” says Eric Burgener, research vice-president: Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group at IDC. “Infinidat has taken a big step forward delivering on that vision today, with new performance and agility capabilities, a new cloud-based predictive analytics platform, and a new general-purpose cloud business model for all their storage platforms.”

Key enabling announcements include:

* InfiniVerse is a cloud-based, AI-driven advanced monitoring, predictive analytics and support platform. It includes customisable dashboards for all InfiniBox systems, wherever they reside, as a single system. In-depth insights give customers the ability to identify reclaimable capacity, forecast growth, model performance, and identify configuration issues that might impact performance or availability. At no additional cost to customers, InfiniVerse is available in 2Q2019.

* InfiniBox FLX and InfiniGuard FLX are available immediately and provide greater data centre agility by removing the traditional dependencies of hardware planning and management in a cloud-like consumption model. Through all-inclusive subscriptions for on-premises storage and backup, these subscription programmes allow customers to pay for what they use, as they need it – scaling capacity up, or down, as workloads grow, retire, or relocate to other systems. Both programmes provide 100% data availability guarantees and include a full hardware refresh (controllers and media) every 3 years, included in the subscription cost.

* InfiniBox Software Release 5, available starting in Q3, includes a series of software enhancements providing performance improvements, Network Lock Manager (NLMv4) for NFSv3 filesystems, Active/Active Replication for 100% data availability, and Non-Disruptive Data Mobility for simplified workload relocation between any two InfiniBox systems. Performance improvements include across-the-board latency reduction, enabling upwards of 2M IOPs and increased throughput up to 25GB per second.

Available in 2Q2019 are new InfiniBox hardware configuration options including 16Gb Fibre Channel, 32Gb FC, and 25Ge. New systems shipping in Q2 will also have future-ready capabilities such as NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) technology, and Storage Class Memory (SCM) to provide faster cache expansion for InfiniBox.

“We’ve been focused on multi-petabyte scale from the beginning, so it’s time we made it clear that we’re leading this market in terms of innovation, execution, and ultimately delivering value to our customers,” says Brian Carmody, chief technology officer of Infinidat. “With this announcement, we’re putting a stake in the ground, defining the requirements for multi-petabyte storage and offering the absolute best solution today and into the future.”