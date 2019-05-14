More than 750 000 join DesignSpark

RS Components has announced that its DesignSpark online engineering community has grown to more than 750 000 members.

DesignSpark was launched in 2010 to provide design engineers and students around the globe with free tools, resources and content to help them to remove barriers, save time and turn their ideas into reality.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to every single member of the DesignSpark community,” says Mike Bray, vice-president of DesignSpark. “There is a great feeling of togetherness within the community and it is great to see how engineers are able to support each other to achieve amazing things with the help of our tools and resources.

“Since day one, the aim of RS has been to give something back to the electronics industry through DesignSpark by providing free professional tools and resources for engineers around the world. We are proud to see the sustained rapid growth of DesignSpark and are committed to further enhancing our platform for the growing user base.”

During the nine years since it launched, RS has continued to improve the functionality and range of resources available through the DesignSpark ecosystem. This has resulted in a large increase in new members, with more than 35% of DesignSpark’s current membership having joined over the past two years.

In addition to free tools and resources, DesignSpark provides a platform for members to share their projects and opinions, and connect with other engineers and students.