Oracle Essbase Developer

May 14, 2019

Experience & Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • Information Technology Qualification (Preferably)

Knowledge and understanding of:

  • Essbase analysis and development
  • SQL query writing
  • ESSCMD and MAXL scripting
  • Essbase functions, calculation and reporting scripts
  • Essbase aggregation strategies
  • Data models
  • Dimensional modelling / OLAP concepts
  • ETL concepts
  • Directory Services
  • DB2 and SQL Server concepts
  • Batch scripting, automation and shell processing
  • Database connection
  • Oracle Workspace
  • Oracle Shared Services
  • Microsoft Office
  • Oracle Smart View for Office
  • CUBUS reporting too
  • Business Objects 4.2

