Oracle Essbase Developer

Experience & Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- Information Technology Qualification (Preferably)
Knowledge and understanding of:
- Essbase analysis and development
- SQL query writing
- ESSCMD and MAXL scripting
- Essbase functions, calculation and reporting scripts
- Essbase aggregation strategies
- Data models
- Dimensional modelling / OLAP concepts
- ETL concepts
- Directory Services
- DB2 and SQL Server concepts
- Batch scripting, automation and shell processing
- Database connection
- Oracle Workspace
- Oracle Shared Services
- Microsoft Office
- Oracle Smart View for Office
- CUBUS reporting too
- Business Objects 4.2