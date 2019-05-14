Philip Myburgh heads Standard Bank’s Beijing retail banking

Standard Bank has announced the appointment of Philip Myburgh as the executive head of personal and business banking (PBB) for its Africa China business unit.

Myburgh will be based in Beijing effective 01 June.

The introduction of a dedicated PBB Head in Beijing allows Standard Bank to connect its African and South African retail banking teams to China, leverage the relationship with its major shareholder, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC); and penetrate the Africa China trade corridor and value chain with better efficiencies.

As head of the division, Myburgh will be responsible for driving Standard Bank’s Africa China retail banking strategy. Broadly, these include assisting African businesses with connections in China, assist Chinese-owned businesses in the bank’s 20 country African footprint, and advise Chinese enterprises and multinationals seeking to expand in Africa.

“Africa and China have a growing trade relationship, and the vibrant trade corridor between Africa and China represents a significant opportunity for our clients,” says Myburgh.

“In addition, the relationship we have with the ICBC places us in a unique position to deliver solutions to our clients and position ourselves as the leading trade bank for clients.”

Myburgh has filled numerous management roles in Standard Bank’s South African and Africa Regions business units, the most recent as the Head of Standard Bank’s Small Business Division for Africa, Enterprise Banking.