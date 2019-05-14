Our client, a South African-based information and communications technology (ICT) company is seeking to employ a Senior Systems Engineer.
Awesome career opportunity awaits!
The successful candidate should have Intermediate Knowledge and Experience with the following:
- SCCM (System Center Configuration Manager)
- EPO (McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator) + McAfee products (Encryption and Endpoint security)
- Microsoft Windows Server (contact number).
- Microsoft Windows 7 /10
- Active Directory
- Senior Desktop Support Skills
- Virtualization (Hyper-V VMware)
- Veeam Backup and Recovery
- Exchange
- Office 365 Azure
- DNS DHCP
- MS AD skills
- MS Server skill
- MS Exchange
- MS SCCM
- MS infrastructure Design Skills
- Hypervisor – Vmware – Hyper-V
- Veeam skills
- Documentation skills
- Team Lead skills