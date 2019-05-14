SQL DBA

Our client based in Century City is currently seeking an Intermediate DBA. The DBA team focuses on ensuring our many Microsoft SQL Server environments remain optimally configured, responsive and highly available. We verify the integrity of the data being stored and ensure data is in the right location to facilitate the effective operation of the applications built on top of it. We push the boundaries of what is possible from tools like SQL Replication, and we leverage availability options like SQL Always On to ensure we can recover from any type of failure, including complete loss of storage. We have also recently started working with a NoSQL based solution, and have focused our skills on MongoDB, with dedicated specialists working on it.

Purpose of the Role:

They are looking for a young, dynamic candidate to join our Database Administrator team.

Are you keen to grow your skills by learning from some of the best in the IT industry while you provide support and solutions to a rapidly growing, fast moving online business that values data and systems above all else?

Duties include, but not limited to:

– Administer Microsoft SQL Server database environments

– T-SQL Scripting and development on both new and existing functions

– Troubleshoot and resolve server, database and data issues

– Security maintenance of server and database

– Maintenance and monitoring of SQL environment

– Provide debugging assistance to development staff with DBMS

– Monitoring and completion of all DBA related Service desk calls

– Backup setup and monitoring

– Participates in providing 7-day/24 hour on-call support.

This job description is not intended to be an exhaustive list of responsibilities. The jobholder may be required to complete any other reasonable duties in order to achieve business objectives.

Essential Criteria:

– Relevant SQL certification / degree / diploma

– Minimum 5 years SQL database administration experience

– Microsoft SQL Server (contact number) experience with database administration, including installation and troubleshooting issues

– T-SQL Scripting experience

– Database Security

Desirable Criteria:

– Backup and recovery experience

– SSIS experience

Person Specifications:

– Accountability and Execution

– Adaptability

– Innovation

– Interpersonal Skills

– Numbers

– Thinking Skills

– Organisation & Planning

– Stress Tolerance

– Communication

If you are interested in this position, please send your CV to (email address)

