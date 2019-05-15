1st Line Support

1st Line Technical Support – Tableview

Salary: R10 000 – R 15 000 per month depending on experience

Our client in the Telecommunications Industry is seeking a 1st Line Technical Support to join their team.

Responsibilities:

Adherence to a call logging process

Endpoint protection of end user computing devices.

Personal assistance to end users covering hardware, operating system, file and print, personal productivity suites, email, Internet, Intranet access.

Desktop problem resolution in accordance with agreed service levels.

Provide remote support using any industry accepted remote support software.

Connectivity requests.

Ensuring that the operating system and personal productivity applications are up to date with the latest service packs, patches and drivers.

Ensuring that the operating system and personal productivity applications are configured for optimal performance using industry best practice.

Interface and collaborate with other 3rd party vendors to ensure seamless integration and support services.

Installation, configuration, move and/or upgrades to all designated EUC devices, both software and hardware, including peripherals and their associated drivers.

Escalate when needed to in accordance with SLA

Qualification and Skills:

Matric / Grade 12 A+, N+ essential MCSE optional

A minimum of 1 years’ experience in Desktop Support environment

Proficient with Windows Desktop Operating Systems essential (Windows 8/ 8.1/ 10). Proficient with Microsoft Office Applications essential (contact number)).

Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge ex (DHCP, DNS)

Experience with various Internet Connectivity Mediums essential, ex ADSL, Fibre, Microwave. Experience with Enterprise Antivirus packages

Learn more/Apply for this position