Business Analyst – ON KEY

Our client based in Bellville is currently seeking a Business Analyst whom has experience in ON KEY – Enterprise Asset Management.

The Business Analyst is responsible for understanding business problems and coordinating solutions within the software development team. The role requires key business analysis skills, including stakeholder management, requirements engineering and problem solving. The role also requires a sufficient level of technical and domain knowledge to allow the analyst to operate as a facilitating ‘hub’ for the whole development team.

The analyst isn’t necessarily responsible for designing or implementing a solution. Instead the business analyst’s job is to ensure that the designed and delivered solutions are aligned with the needs of the stakeholders and/or clients.

The analyst should be able to obtain a good understanding of business requirements and through a structured process be able to translate these requirements into business requirements and functional specifications.

Duties

– Business analysis and documentation- User Experience and Collaboration- Quality Assurance and Issue Resolution

Minimum requirements:

– Relevant Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant experience in related field – 2 years of On Key experience

What we need?

– Someone with a passion for analysis and technology

– A self-motivated team player

– The right attitude, above everything else

– Someone that will fit our culture and support our values.

Please only apply if you have ON KEY experience.

If you are interested in this position, please feel free to send your CV to

