Business Analysts (Contract & Permanent)

All of the above must at least have 3-5 years experience in a Business Analyst role.Requirements as follows. When applying please indicate clearly which title you are applying for.Contract – Retail BA with experience in dealing with E-commerce projects.Contract – Retail BA with experience in Retail pricing and promotions.Contract – Retail BA with experience in Value Added Services and/or banking industryContract – Retail BA with point of sale experience.Permanent – Retail BA with experience in data analytics and customer insights projects. Not in data analystPermanent – Retail BA with experience in customer service, call centre projects and technologies.Permanent – Retail BA with experience in Values Added Services and/or Banking industry.

