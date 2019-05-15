Commvault extends data recovery support to Nutanix Files 3.5

Commvault has announced that Commvault Complete Backup and Recovery tightly integrates data protection for Nutanix Files 3.5.

The introduction of Nutanix Files 3.5 offers an enterprise-grade scale-out file storage solution leveraging the cloud-like flexibility of the Nutanix HCI architecture.

As a result, customers can easily migrate into the Nutanix Files solution, backed by Commvault, to ensure time and resource savings, while delivering critical SLAs.

The integration enables Commvault to provide enterprise recovery support for Nutanix’s latest introductions. Files protected with Commvault Complete Backup and Recovery have a full-scope of granular recovery options, as well as restoration from any managed copy stored anywhere (cloud, multi-cloud, on-premises, hybrid), and recovery to any location.

“Our partnership with Commvault helps us meet a distinct customer need for enterprise-class data protection and recovery in a multi-cloud world,” said Dave Kresse, vice-president and GM of Nutanix Files. “Commvault’s support for Nutanix Files 3.5 right out-of-the-gate is a testament to our close engineering and go-to-market relationship. We are better together, and our partnership is providing customers with innovative technologies that help them accelerate the path to market and build new revenue streams – and it’s all backed by support from two industry leaders.”

“Nutanix Files expands the HCI value proposition into a top-tier enterprise data solution, and with the tight integration that Commvault is adding into the protection layer, organisations can adopt the new solution backed by the greater protection and control we provide behind the vital data,” says Brian Brockway, chief technology officer at Commvault. “Our engineering teams have a long history of working together to add value to our solutions. Today, we are proud to continue leading the market in coupling comprehensive data recovery support for innovations in the Nutanix portfolio.”