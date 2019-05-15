Fujitsu, Veeam partner on simplified backup and recovery

Fujitsu and Veeam are focusing on simplifying backup and recovery for customers running mission-critical virtual machines in the data centre.

This new partnership delivers increased availability of data and faster recovery from disasters and unplanned system downtime.

The combination of Fujitsu Eternus storage infrastructure, and the Veeam Availability Suite cloud data management solution, will help companies keep their businesses running.

With most businesses’ activity moving toward fully-virtualized computing environments, the need to protect their virtualized environments has put additional focus on the backup and fast recovery of their virtual machines. Fujitsu and Veeam are teaming up to greatly simplify and automate the process of backing up and restoring virtual machines in live production environments — both on premises and in the cloud — which, until now, has been a hit-or-miss process for many customers.

Olivier Delachapelle, head of category management at Fujitsu EMEIA, says: “In today’s mainly-virtualized environments, virtual machines dedicated to specific tasks have become part of business-critical infrastructure. A cohesive backup strategy means leveraging regular snapshots of your virtual machine environment, so that in the event of any unplanned failure, downtime can be reduced to a minimum. By teaming up with Veeam, Fujitsu is lowering the cost of data protection for virtual machines by simplifying backup operations for production VMs, helping ensure the highest availability of business-critical data as well as providing for faster data recovery.”

Ken Ringdahl, vice-president: global alliance architecture group for Veeam, comments: “The combination of Veeam Backup and Replication with Fujitsu ETERNUS storage arrays accelerates storage snapshots and data recovery capabilities, helping enterprises to reduce data loss without overloading production systems. This approach not only enhances data protection but also provides high-speed backup and restore for virtual machines without compromising performance.”

With the availability of the Veeam storage snapshot plug-in for Fujitsu Eternus AF all-flash and Eternus DX hybrid storage, customers can create complete VM backups and replicas from snapshots as often as they like with little to no impact on their production environment. This advanced data protection capability bridges the gap between critical recovery point objective (RPO) and recovery time objective (RTO) storage targets1. This guarantees the high availability of data at all times and ensures business continuity in the event of a disaster.

The partnership is the next step for Fujitsu and Veeam in working together: The vendors previously teamed up to integrate Veeam Data Mover software into the Fujitsu Eternus CS800 S7 data protection appliance to increase backup and recovery performance – and into the Eternus LT140 and LT260 tape systems to deliver hassle-free tape archiving for virtual machine data, which is required for compliance and long-term data retention.

With the addition of Veeam storage snapshot software plug-in for the Fujitsu Eternus DX and AF, customers can make sure data is always available, protected and actively working for businesses from production to archive.