Junior Business Analysts

Financial services and investments services team seeks junior business analysts or aspiring business analysts with current relevant retail investment administration / domain knowledge to join their team.

Cape Town based.

EE role. This role is open to suitably qualified Employment Equity candidates aligned with our client’s employment equity requirements for this role.

The role in a nutshell: Responsible for supporting the senior Business Analysts with production support, systems testing, business as usual (BAU) requests and analysing and drafting requirements for system and / or process changes. Additional info available on application.

Qualification and experience required:

– Minimum of a relevant degree / diploma plus 3+ years’ experience in the Unit Trust / LISP administration space and very good understanding on the investment administration in this space

– Experience or exposure to process improvements or business and process analysis preferred

– Must have a examples of a proven track record of these types of process analysis and improvement projects

– A passion to build a career in business analysis

– Must have full MS Office Suite with advanced MSExcel and Visio skills or similar

– Flexcube, Bizagi, Digiata or SQL are highly beneficial, although not essential

– Must be passionate with a high attention to detail and keen interest in a solutions for business

– Personable with the ability to get on with it, and have strong client services skills

– Passionate about adding value, being positive and professional with unquestionable integrity

Great opportunity to join a team that will allow you to be accountable, give you the space to grow and at the same time in a supportive management style.

