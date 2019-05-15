Mid – Senior C#.Net Developer

May 15, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

A specialist in GPS and other positioning tech seeks a results-driven Mid and Senior C#.Net Developer to join its Cape Town team. You will work on mature, workflow-driven applications used by major natural resource companies and government agencies worldwide, developing web-based APIs as well as client-side modules using Angular 2. The ideal candidate requires a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Information Technology and have between 4 – 7 years’ experience in Software design & implementation using OOP techniques, ASP.Net, C#/VB.Net (legacy code maintained in VB.Net) and Structured Query Language. You will also need working knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript with exposure to Version Control & Case Management.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

  • Computer Science/ Information Technology University Degree or Diploma.

Experience/Skills (4 – 7 Years) –

  • Software design & implementation using OOP techniques.
  • Application development within the web environment.
  • ASP.Net and C#/VB.Net [legacy code maintained in VB.Net].
  • Structured Query Language.
  • Working knowledge of:
  • HTML & CSS
  • JavaScript (Knockout/Angular/jQuery are advantageous)
    • Working in a Scrum team on large enterprise systems.
    • Exposure to:
    • Case Management
    • Version Control
    • GIS an advantage (specifically Esri’s ArcGIS for Server)

Additional –

  • Visual Studio 2010 or later
  • MS SQL Server 2008R2 or later
  • IIS 6 or lat

Learn more/Apply for this position