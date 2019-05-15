Mid – Senior C#.Net Developer

ENVIRONMENT: A specialist in GPS and other positioning tech seeks a results-driven Mid and Senior C#.Net Developer to join its Cape Town team. You will work on mature, workflow-driven applications used by major natural resource companies and government agencies worldwide, developing web-based APIs as well as client-side modules using Angular 2. The ideal candidate requires a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Information Technology and have between 4 – 7 years’ experience in Software design & implementation using OOP techniques, ASP.Net, C#/VB.Net (legacy code maintained in VB.Net) and Structured Query Language. You will also need working knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript with exposure to Version Control & Case Management. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Computer Science/ Information Technology University Degree or Diploma. Experience/Skills (4 – 7 Years) – Software design & implementation using OOP techniques.

Application development within the web environment.

ASP.Net and C#/VB.Net [legacy code maintained in VB.Net].

Structured Query Language.

Working knowledge of:

HTML & CSS

JavaScript (Knockout/Angular/jQuery are advantageous) Working in a Scrum team on large enterprise systems. Exposure to: Case Management Version Control GIS an advantage (specifically Esri’s ArcGIS for Server)

Additional – Visual Studio 2010 or later

MS SQL Server 2008R2 or later

IIS 6 or lat