NETWORK & SECURITY ADMINISTRATOR TEAM LEADER

May 15, 2019

Job Specification

The Network and Systems Security Team Leader is responsible for the overall direction, operation and coordination of the Network and Systems Security Infrastructure.
Qualifications

– Matric
– Bachelor’s degree with a technical major (such as management information systems, engineering or computer science).
– Possess one or more of: MCSA, MCSE, MCTS, MCITP, CCNA; IT infrastructure windows)
– 3 to 5 years of progressively relevant experience and/or training, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Professional Competencies

– Time Management
– Interpersonal Skills
– Ability to multi-task & work without supervision
– Excellent problem-solving skills
– Attentive to detail
– Possess ability to work within strict deadlines

