NETWORK & SECURITY ADMINISTRATOR TEAM LEADER

Job Specification
The Network and Systems Security Team Leader is responsible for the overall direction, operation and coordination of the Network and Systems Security Infrastructure.
Qualifications
– Matric
– Bachelor’s degree with a technical major (such as management information systems, engineering or computer science).
– Possess one or more of: MCSA, MCSE, MCTS, MCITP, CCNA; IT infrastructure windows)
– 3 to 5 years of progressively relevant experience and/or training, or equivalent combination of education and experience.
Professional Competencies
– Time Management
– Interpersonal Skills
– Ability to multi-task & work without supervision
– Excellent problem-solving skills
– Attentive to detail
– Possess ability to work within strict deadlines