NETWORK & SECURITY ADMINISTRATOR TEAM LEADER

Job Specification

The Network and Systems Security Team Leader is responsible for the overall direction, operation and coordination of the Network and Systems Security Infrastructure.

Qualifications

– Matric

– Bachelor’s degree with a technical major (such as management information systems, engineering or computer science).

– Possess one or more of: MCSA, MCSE, MCTS, MCITP, CCNA; IT infrastructure windows)

– 3 to 5 years of progressively relevant experience and/or training, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Professional Competencies

– Time Management

– Interpersonal Skills

– Ability to multi-task & work without supervision

– Excellent problem-solving skills

– Attentive to detail

– Possess ability to work within strict deadlines

