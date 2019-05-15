Senior Analyst Programmer (Dynamics CRM) – Up to R90k CTC PM
I am currently looking for a Senior Analyst Programmer (Dynamics CRM) for a company in finance industry based in Cape Town. This role will involve to facilitate, develop and implement multi-disciplinary cross-functional data projects.
Requirements:
- 7+ years business/system analysis experience
- Experience in development and implementation of large-scale projects
- 5+ years experience in financial services experience
- 6+ years experience in Microsoft Dynamics CRM
- Exposure to SharePoint, SQL Server and Business Intelligence
- Good communication skills
- Ability to manage senior relationships across all business and functional areas
- Able to work independently and as part of a team
What they offer:
- Up to R90k CTC PM!
- Medical aid and Pension Fund
- Bonus schemes
- Cell phone allowance
- Laptop
- Professional team
- Career progression
- Exposure to Dynamics 365
If you are interested, send your up to date CV to (email address) or call Liana Robson on (contact number)