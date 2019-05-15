Senior Analyst Programmer (Dynamics CRM)

Senior Analyst Programmer (Dynamics CRM) – Up to R90k CTC PM

I am currently looking for a Senior Analyst Programmer (Dynamics CRM) for a company in finance industry based in Cape Town. This role will involve to facilitate, develop and implement multi-disciplinary cross-functional data projects.

Requirements:

7+ years business/system analysis experience

Experience in development and implementation of large-scale projects

5+ years experience in financial services experience

6+ years experience in Microsoft Dynamics CRM

Exposure to SharePoint, SQL Server and Business Intelligence

Good communication skills

Ability to manage senior relationships across all business and functional areas

Able to work independently and as part of a team

What they offer:

Up to R90k CTC PM!

Medical aid and Pension Fund

Bonus schemes

Cell phone allowance

Laptop

Professional team

Career progression

Exposure to Dynamics 365

