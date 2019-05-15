Senior Analyst Programmer (Dynamics CRM)

Senior Analyst Programmer (Dynamics CRM) – Up to R90k CTC PM

I am currently looking for a Senior Analyst Programmer (Dynamics CRM) for a company in finance industry based in Cape Town. This role will involve to facilitate, develop and implement multi-disciplinary cross-functional data projects.

Requirements:

  • 7+ years business/system analysis experience
  • Experience in development and implementation of large-scale projects
  • 5+ years experience in financial services experience
  • 6+ years experience in Microsoft Dynamics CRM
  • Exposure to SharePoint, SQL Server and Business Intelligence
  • Good communication skills
  • Ability to manage senior relationships across all business and functional areas
  • Able to work independently and as part of a team

What they offer:

  • Up to R90k CTC PM!
  • Medical aid and Pension Fund
  • Bonus schemes
  • Cell phone allowance
  • Laptop
  • Professional team
  • Career progression
  • Exposure to Dynamics 365

If you are interested, send your up to date CV to (email address) or call Liana Robson on (contact number)

