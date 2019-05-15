SENIOR C# DEVELOPER (CAPE TOWN)

Description: OUR CLIENT DEALING AND DEVELOPING SOFTWARE FOR THE RETAIL AND FINANCIAL INDUSTRY REQUIRES A SENIOR C# DEVELOPERS IN CAPE TOWNPlease Note: If you do not fit the specification with the minimum requirements your application will not be accepted for this position. Shortlisted candidates may be required to complete an Assessment or Test to demonstrate your knowledge of this position.Requirements:

Grade 12/ Matric

Degree/ Diploma in IT (Advantage)

5 years administration experience in C# development

Knowledge of Mercurial, Bamboo and Continuous Integration (Advantage)

Experience working in an Agile Development Environment

Understanding of Design patterns

Excellent written and Verbal communication Skills

Attention to detail

Applicants must reside in CAPE TOWN or surrounding area.

Only South African citizens, who are suitably qualified, live in the applicable area and meet the requirements of the position are eligible to apply for this vacancy.

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Visit our website to view all of our current vacancies: www.mprtc.co.za

Learn more/Apply for this position