Western Digital extends SA presence

Western Digital has added a more diversified portfolio of data storage devices to its South African offering, giving local consumers to access a wide range of WD- and SanDisk-brand products.

Western Digital’s product line includes the SanDisk mobile storage solutions portfolio, with storage devices such as the iXpand flash drive, SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0, microSD and SD cards (SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO); SanDisk external SSDs; and WD internal SSDs.

Speaking on the diversification, Ghassan Azzi, senior sales manager for Africa Western Digital, says: “The amount of data that people generate is growing exponentially year on year, highlighting a shift in storage habits that is currently underway not just globally but also locally.

“Storing data is not just about unlimited space, but it is also about security. Western Digital offers secure, high-performance, high-capacity and high-quality storage solutions to cater to the growing needs and lifestyles of consumers in South Africa.”