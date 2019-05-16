Analyst Programmer / Developer

Our client is a leader in the IT field. To qualify for this exciting opportunity in the organization, you’d need to meet the following criteria:
Responsibilities:
– Help with day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams
– Develop, test and deliver user requests
– Do development on strategic innovation projects
– Liaise with the user to discuss functional spec details
Technologies:
– PL/SQL Developer
– Oracle Db
– SQL Developer
– Linux / Autosys
Key Competencies and Qualifications
– Attitude more important than technical skills
– Positive and Proactive attitude
– Self-managed, and self-motivated
– Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards
– Ability to work as part of a team
– Committed to excellent customer service
– Delivering the highest possible quality of work
Technical skills:
– Analytical mindset and logical thinker
– Preferably 4-6 years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL
– Upskilling will be an option if insufficient PL/SQL experience
– Attention to detail