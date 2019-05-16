Analyst Programmer / Developer

Our client is a leader in the IT field. To qualify for this exciting opportunity in the organization, you’d need to meet the following criteria:

Responsibilities:

– Help with day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams

– Develop, test and deliver user requests

– Do development on strategic innovation projects

– Liaise with the user to discuss functional spec details

Technologies:

– PL/SQL Developer

– Oracle Db

– SQL Developer

– Linux / Autosys

Key Competencies and Qualifications

– Attitude more important than technical skills

– Positive and Proactive attitude

– Self-managed, and self-motivated

– Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards

– Ability to work as part of a team

– Committed to excellent customer service

– Delivering the highest possible quality of work

Technical skills:

– Analytical mindset and logical thinker

– Preferably 4-6 years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL

– Upskilling will be an option if insufficient PL/SQL experience

– Attention to detail

