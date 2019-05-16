Analyst Programmer / Developer

May 16, 2019

Our client is a leader in the IT field. To qualify for this exciting opportunity in the organization, you’d need to meet the following criteria:

Responsibilities:

– Help with day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams
– Develop, test and deliver user requests
– Do development on strategic innovation projects
– Liaise with the user to discuss functional spec details

Technologies:

– PL/SQL Developer
– Oracle Db
– SQL Developer
– Linux / Autosys

Key Competencies and Qualifications

– Attitude more important than technical skills
– Positive and Proactive attitude
– Self-managed, and self-motivated
– Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards
– Ability to work as part of a team
– Committed to excellent customer service
– Delivering the highest possible quality of work

Technical skills:

– Analytical mindset and logical thinker
– Preferably 4-6 years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL
– Upskilling will be an option if insufficient PL/SQL experience
– Attention to detail

Learn more/Apply for this position