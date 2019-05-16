Arcserve unveils new unified data protection solution

Arcserve showcased its new version of Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP), at Nutanix’s annual .NEXT Americas conference held earlier this month in California.

Arcserve UDP is powered by heterogeneous, image-based technology designed to remove the multiple points of failure typically introduced into infrastructures through a piecemeal approach to data backup and disaster recovery (DR). This includes those with hyper-converged and SaaS-based applications.

According to Arcserve’s independent global study of 759 IT decision-makers, 74% are not fully confident in their ability to recover when needed, which is further complicated by the variety of workloads that require varying levels of availability. Creating a cohesive strategy to protect the wide scope of systems and applications often results in a highly complex IT ecosystem that is difficult and costly to manage.

Arcserve is complementing the Nutanix technology to solve the challenges associated with streamlining backup and disaster recovery. With the newest version of Arcserve UDP, users are now able to protect Nutanix workloads running on AHV, Hyper-V and VMware; remove the risk of downtime by leveraging AHV as a DR platform, and reduce recovery times and points (RTOs/RPOs) to minutes. This is all accomplished in seconds, while also validating availability with built-in automatic, non-disruptive DR testing.

In addition, the solution is ideal for organisations looking to migrate, on-premise and cloud, workloads to Nutanix by protecting data and systems before, during, and after migration. A streamlined administration experience is delivered within the same unified, web-based management console of Arcserve UDP, without the need for new or additional user interfaces.

“Our goal with this release is to demonstrate our commitment to the hyperconverged market and to arm our customers and partners with the most advanced data backup and disaster recovery capabilities for Nutanix AHV, and we did just that,” says Oussama El-Hilali, chief technology officer at Arcserve.

According to Byron Horn-Botha, Arcserve Southern Africa, lead: channel and partnerships, the Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) and Nutanix solutions are powering modern IT infrastructures while reducing complexity, increasing operational efficiencies and providing enterprise-class data protection service levels.

“The combined technologies result in the ability to perform agentless backup of virtual machines, quickly recover applications and systems after a disaster, migrate your systems and applications, and test disaster recovery – all without additional interfaces or complexity,” says Horn-Botha.

He adds this new release allows users to protect their data, applications and workloads through a single user interface to any target, whether that’s on-premises or in the cloud. “The combined technologies of Arcserve and Nutanix reduce the burden of managing complex systems and data as IT environments evolve which has always been, and will remain, our main priority.”