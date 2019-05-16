Automation Tester

What will I be responsible for?

To ensure that every phase and feature of the software solution is tested and that any potential issues are identified and fixed before the product goes live. The Automation QA Tester will focus predominantly on end-to-end testing in robot framework (or another testing platform).

Define, write, deploy and execute tests in our different environments, both cloud and local, within a DevOps environment using services like saucelabs.com.

What will my day-to-day key responsibilities include, but not be limited to:

– Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new tests.

– Create stories and test cases using our preferred tools.

– Assist the development team in creating tests.

– Design tests that ensure consistent quality and cater to many scenarios

– Adhere to company product methodology and processes (Agile/SCRUM).

– Take part in any training and development opportunities the company provides.

– Staying up to date and implement critical changes to the development technologies used by the Company.

– Functional and Technical Design sessions.

– Quality assurance of business and functional requirements specifications

– Extraction of test requirements from high-level business / functional specifications.

– Analysis and development of test scenarios.

– Creation and maintenance of test data.

– Integration, scenario, load, functional and non-functional testing.

– Logging, owning and resolving defects.

– Provide efficient reporting/ feedback to the team.

– Apply, design and develop automated testing strategies.

– Required Interactions with customers.

– Updating project manager regularly about the progress of testing activities.

The skills and experience we are looking for:

– Solid experience in software testing and test methodologies.

– Experience in defects tracking and reporting skills.

– Knowledge of Web Services Testing is required, including an understanding of REST/SOAP/HTTP and SQL.

– Automation Experience required and ability to understand basic coding and write basic scripts is important.

– Ready API or SoapUI software experience advantageous

– HTML and CSS (Standard LESS, SCSS or has knowledge of compiled CSS).

– Basic IT hardware/software skill

Additional skills that will impress us: (optional)

– RobotFramework experience

– Python

– Selenium

– SQL database experience and NoSQL knowledge

– SOAP knowledge

– Webpack, Gulp, Grunt or similar

– PHP experience

– Google Suite (Docs, Sheets, Forms)

Qualifications

– IT/ related degree or Diploma

– Software Testing Certification (ISEB / ISTQB)

What’s in it for you?

– Competitive, market-related salary.

– You’ll enjoy being part of our strong team culture

– Working in a team who is passionate about technology and delivering an excellent end product

– An opportunity to work on exciting projects that will challenge you

– Free Friday lunch, enough said!

Learn more/Apply for this position