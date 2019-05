F5 completes acquisition of NGINX

Multi-cloud application services provider F5 Networks has completed the acquisition of NGINX, an open source application delivery vendor.

On 11 March 2019, F5 announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire NGINX.

The combined company will enable multi-cloud application services across all environments, providing the ease-of-use and flexibility developers require while also delivering the scale, security, reliability and enterprise readiness network operations teams demand.