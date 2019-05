IT Support Technician

Our client is looking for a junior technical resource to be based in Newton Park in Port Elizabeth.

The suitable candidate will be assisitng the call centre division with any IT support. E.G: Priner issues, Windows Issues, troubleshooting, etc.

Requirements:

Matric

Relevant degree / Diploma in IT

Proficient on Windows and able to work in a call centre environment .

networking skill

Salary CTC is R15000.

