MSC Senior Computer Engineer – Exchange Generalist

An IT solutions company is looking to add a Senior Compute Engineer to join its team.
The Senior Computing Team has responsibilities focused around the smooth running of the customers’ computing environments ensuring server, storage, back-up, OS and application availability is maintained at the highest level.
This is achieved by performing routine maintenance, testing failover and back up, implementing best practices etc.
As a senior engineer you will be responsible for supporting the Tier 1 Team with complex Incidents, problems and changes adhering to ITIL principles at all times. You will also be required to support the Tier 1 Team out of hours as part of an on-call rota.
This emphasis of this role will be on Microsoft Exchange.
DUTIES WILL INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:
– Design, implement and maintain Microsoft Exchange environments.
– Maintain server availability for customers by performing routine maintenance, failover testing, implementing best practices etc.
– Maintain the Company’s internal cloud environment by performing routine maintenance, failover testing, implementing best practices etc.
– Perform project related duties with regards to new and changing infrastructure deployments required by the MSC customers.
– Provide prompt senior technical assistance on customer incidents when Tier 1 skills have exhausted a resolution.
– Regularly updating customers on progress of incidents, problems and changes by telephone and email
– Regularly updating the Company’s ticketing system Service Now / Autotask with quality notes detailing progress and actions completed on open incidents, problems and change requests
– Completing customer Change Requests, including impact and risk analysis, implementing out of hours where required
– Provide technical consultancy to all other areas of the business to ensure the integrity, performance and support of new opportunities that involve Server support.
– Find technical solutions to problems where necessary and practical, without compromising the commercial viability of a new product
– Where required perform the ‘Lead Engineer’ role for some of the Company’s key customers on a support and project basis.
– To stay up to date and accredited within the current technologies.
– Capturing repeat faults and undertaking root cause analysis.
– Proactive identification of fault trends.
– Work as part of the on-call rota and ensure resources are always available 24X7 and respond within SLA time frames to any calls from the MSC Tier 1 out of hours
– Attend the Change Advisory Board for customer change requests
– Attend meetings and working parties to represent MSC where necessary
– Attend customer meetings to provide technical consultancy, usually by VC but occasionally on site.
– Attend customer sites for onsite project and support related activities.
– Undertake technical audits for key customers where issues have been identified and as part of the Service Improvement Process.
– Ensure all Customer documentation is kept up to date.
– Providing input to customer facing Technical Incident Reports.
– Maintain and improve customer satisfaction levels
– Ensure monthly SLA metrics for all MSC customers are achieved.
REQUIREMENTS
– Graduate or qualified by experience
– Microsoft MCSA / MCSE
– Designing and deploying Microsoft Exchange Server
– VMware VCP
– Veeam Certified Engineer
– Fortinet NSE 4 – Professional
– ITIL Foundation
– Experience in configuring, troubleshooting and administering the Microsoft Windows Server Operating System (contact number)) and key roles, including; Active Directory, DNS, DHCP IIS, FTP and Clustering.
– Experience in designing, configuring, troubleshooting and administering Microsoft Exchange 2010 – 2016
– Experience in configuring, troubleshooting and administering VMware ESXi 5.1 – 6.x, vSphere SRM and vSphere Replication.
– Experience in configuring, troubleshooting and administering Microsoft Hyper-V 2012 – 2016.
– Experience in administrating Microsoft Azure and Office 365.
– Experience of administering/scheduling Backup and Replication Solutions (HP Data Protector, Veeam, IBM Tivoli Storage Manager, Backup Exec).
– Administration and Configuration of Microsoft System Centre Configuration Manager.
– Experience of configuring, troubleshooting and administering ESET Antivirus solutions.
– Experience of configuring, troubleshooting and administering Fortinet Appliances.
– Administration of HP and IBM Tape Libraries.
– Administration & troubleshooting of storage systems. (Dell SAN Storage, Synology, HP 3PAR, and IBM DS and Storwize)
– Administration & troubleshooting of Compute Hardware. (Dell, IBM, HP)
– Administrating Microsoft SQL Server.
– Network switching and routing experience. (Ubiquiti, Netgear, Dell, HP)
– Proficient understanding of PowerShell scripting.
Additional Skills/Attributes:
– A structured and organised approach to complex problem determination and solving
– Ability to work in a very busy and highly pressurised environment and deal with high impact, high profile incidents, problems and changes.
– A detailed and accurate approach to undertaking all duties.
– The ability to communicate both verbally and electronically in a clear, professional manner.
– A good listener, with the ability to communicate technical issues and resolutions to people of varying technical levels.
– The ability to work with minimum supervision and to maintain a high level of motivation and productivity.
– Client focussed and with customer care / services mindset.
– Numerate and literate with an eye for detail.
– Professional & diligent team player but able to work independently and be self-motivated.
– Enthusiastic, energetic and confident.
– Code B driving licence (or code that includes B) and own transport.