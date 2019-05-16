MSC Senior Computer Engineer – Exchange Generalist

An IT solutions company is looking to add a Senior Compute Engineer to join its team.

The Senior Computing Team has responsibilities focused around the smooth running of the customers’ computing environments ensuring server, storage, back-up, OS and application availability is maintained at the highest level.

This is achieved by performing routine maintenance, testing failover and back up, implementing best practices etc.

As a senior engineer you will be responsible for supporting the Tier 1 Team with complex Incidents, problems and changes adhering to ITIL principles at all times. You will also be required to support the Tier 1 Team out of hours as part of an on-call rota.

This emphasis of this role will be on Microsoft Exchange.

DUTIES WILL INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

– Design, implement and maintain Microsoft Exchange environments.

– Maintain server availability for customers by performing routine maintenance, failover testing, implementing best practices etc.

– Maintain the Company’s internal cloud environment by performing routine maintenance, failover testing, implementing best practices etc.

– Perform project related duties with regards to new and changing infrastructure deployments required by the MSC customers.

– Provide prompt senior technical assistance on customer incidents when Tier 1 skills have exhausted a resolution.

– Regularly updating customers on progress of incidents, problems and changes by telephone and email

– Regularly updating the Company’s ticketing system Service Now / Autotask with quality notes detailing progress and actions completed on open incidents, problems and change requests

– Completing customer Change Requests, including impact and risk analysis, implementing out of hours where required

– Provide technical consultancy to all other areas of the business to ensure the integrity, performance and support of new opportunities that involve Server support.

– Find technical solutions to problems where necessary and practical, without compromising the commercial viability of a new product

– Where required perform the ‘Lead Engineer’ role for some of the Company’s key customers on a support and project basis.

– To stay up to date and accredited within the current technologies.

– Capturing repeat faults and undertaking root cause analysis.

– Proactive identification of fault trends.

– Work as part of the on-call rota and ensure resources are always available 24X7 and respond within SLA time frames to any calls from the MSC Tier 1 out of hours

– Attend the Change Advisory Board for customer change requests

– Attend meetings and working parties to represent MSC where necessary

– Attend customer meetings to provide technical consultancy, usually by VC but occasionally on site.

– Attend customer sites for onsite project and support related activities.

– Undertake technical audits for key customers where issues have been identified and as part of the Service Improvement Process.

– Ensure all Customer documentation is kept up to date.

– Providing input to customer facing Technical Incident Reports.

– Maintain and improve customer satisfaction levels

– Ensure monthly SLA metrics for all MSC customers are achieved.

REQUIREMENTS

– Graduate or qualified by experience

– Microsoft MCSA / MCSE

– Designing and deploying Microsoft Exchange Server

– VMware VCP

– Veeam Certified Engineer

– Fortinet NSE 4 – Professional

– ITIL Foundation

– Experience in configuring, troubleshooting and administering the Microsoft Windows Server Operating System (contact number)) and key roles, including; Active Directory, DNS, DHCP IIS, FTP and Clustering.

– Experience in designing, configuring, troubleshooting and administering Microsoft Exchange 2010 – 2016

– Experience in configuring, troubleshooting and administering VMware ESXi 5.1 – 6.x, vSphere SRM and vSphere Replication.

– Experience in configuring, troubleshooting and administering Microsoft Hyper-V 2012 – 2016.

– Experience in administrating Microsoft Azure and Office 365.

– Experience of administering/scheduling Backup and Replication Solutions (HP Data Protector, Veeam, IBM Tivoli Storage Manager, Backup Exec).

– Administration and Configuration of Microsoft System Centre Configuration Manager.

– Experience of configuring, troubleshooting and administering ESET Antivirus solutions.

– Experience of configuring, troubleshooting and administering Fortinet Appliances.

– Administration of HP and IBM Tape Libraries.

– Administration & troubleshooting of storage systems. (Dell SAN Storage, Synology, HP 3PAR, and IBM DS and Storwize)

– Administration & troubleshooting of Compute Hardware. (Dell, IBM, HP)

– Administrating Microsoft SQL Server.

– Network switching and routing experience. (Ubiquiti, Netgear, Dell, HP)

– Proficient understanding of PowerShell scripting.

Additional Skills/Attributes:

– A structured and organised approach to complex problem determination and solving

– Ability to work in a very busy and highly pressurised environment and deal with high impact, high profile incidents, problems and changes.

– A detailed and accurate approach to undertaking all duties.

– The ability to communicate both verbally and electronically in a clear, professional manner.

– A good listener, with the ability to communicate technical issues and resolutions to people of varying technical levels.

– The ability to work with minimum supervision and to maintain a high level of motivation and productivity.

– Client focussed and with customer care / services mindset.

– Numerate and literate with an eye for detail.

– Professional & diligent team player but able to work independently and be self-motivated.

– Enthusiastic, energetic and confident.

– Code B driving licence (or code that includes B) and own transport.

