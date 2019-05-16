Network Technician

Network Technician

Port Elizabeth

Requirements:

– Academic requirements:

– 2-year diploma / 3 year degree in networking related studies

– CCNA certificate

– *IMPORTANT: candidate should have been awarded the qualification, not only attended the courses. Please also send the certificate with CV.

Work experience:

– At least 2-3 years networking experience

– Work experience needs to be in the following:

1) Networking routers (Cisco, Juniper or Mikrotik)

2) VOIP devices and services

– Contractual offer:

– Long term position sought, but contract offered on basis of suitability

– Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties.

Please forward your CV to (email address) or alternatively apply online Ref: TJNetwork

Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position