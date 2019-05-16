Software Developer (C#)
May 16, 2019
ENVIRONMENT:
If you are passionate about building exceptional web & mobile applications, then a leading digital production agency wants you as their next Software Developer (C#). You will require at least 3 years’ experience in web & mobile development, 4-5 years using ASP.NET MVC, C#, JavaScript, Web API, Web Services, Razor, JSON, have front end skills including HTML5, CSS3, SCSS, Bootstrap 3 + Framework; JavaScript Frameworks including React, React Native, Angular 2, jQuery, Node.js, etc.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum of 3 5+ years’ experience in Web / Mobile development.
- 4 5 Years’ experience using ASP.NET MVC / C# / JavaScript / Web API / Web Services / Razor / JSON.
- Frontend skills and working with HTML5 / CSS3 / SCSS / Bootstrap 3+ framework.
- Knowledge of JavaScript frameworks (React, React Native, Angular 2+, jQuery, Node.js).
- Database and server-side application skills with SQL / Windows services / IIS / NoSQL (MongoDB) / Hosting / VM’s / Cloud application management.
- Cloud Hosting platform experience (i.e. Azure, Heroku, Amazon EC2, Rackspace etc.).
- Developing/maintaining Content Management Systems (advantageous Umbraco, EPiServer).
- Excellent understanding of source control best practice and branching strategies, using tools like GIT, Mercurial, Bitbucket, Sourcetree.
- Knowledge of stored procedures and database design/normalisation.
- Gather customer software requirements and develop related software applications and programs (to spec).
- Good application performance optimisation strategies and techniques.
- Knowledge of object orientated concepts
