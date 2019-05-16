ENVIRONMENT: If you are passionate about building exceptional web & mobile applications, then a leading digital production agency wants you as their next Software Developer (C#). You will require at least 3 years’ experience in web & mobile development, 4-5 years using ASP.NET MVC, C#, JavaScript, Web API, Web Services, Razor, JSON, have front end skills including HTML5, CSS3, SCSS, Bootstrap 3 + Framework; JavaScript Frameworks including React, React Native, Angular 2, jQuery, Node.js, etc. REQUIREMENTS: Minimum of 3 5+ years’ experience in Web / Mobile development.

4 5 Years’ experience using ASP.NET MVC / C# / JavaScript / Web API / Web Services / Razor / JSON.

Frontend skills and working with HTML5 / CSS3 / SCSS / Bootstrap 3+ framework.

Knowledge of JavaScript frameworks (React, React Native, Angular 2+, jQuery, Node.js).

Database and server-side application skills with SQL / Windows services / IIS / NoSQL (MongoDB) / Hosting / VM’s / Cloud application management.

Cloud Hosting platform experience (i.e. Azure, Heroku, Amazon EC2, Rackspace etc.).

Developing/maintaining Content Management Systems (advantageous Umbraco, EPiServer).

Excellent understanding of source control best practice and branching strategies, using tools like GIT, Mercurial, Bitbucket, Sourcetree.

Knowledge of stored procedures and database design/normalisation.

Gather customer software requirements and develop related software applications and programs (to spec).

Good application performance optimisation strategies and techniques.

Knowledge of object orientated concepts