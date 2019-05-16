Software Developer (Python, Ruby or PHP)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client a high-performance hosting partner for businesses online is looking to employ a Software Developer to form part of a team that will be responsible for the development, integration and maintenance of in-house developed and 3rd party web applications, providing innovative tools to the power user, ensuring a seamless, intuitive hosting experience to our customers. A high proficiency in PHP, Python or Ruby is required along with Software development within the Linux/Unix environment, Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar).

DUTIES:

Continually drive process and technical improvements within the development team

In collaboration with the Product Owner and stakeholders, understand the needs of the customer in order to deliver innovative, robust solutions

Participate in all aspects of the software development process

Integrate 3rd party applications into the hosting environment

REQUIREMENTS:

A high level of proficiency in the following:

Web development (Ruby, Python or PHP – cross skilling may be required)

Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar)

Software development within the Linux/Unix environment

Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)

Object oriented development

Linux systems administration skill will be an advantage

Working with an API

Qualifications

BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous, however your ability to demonstrate your in-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices will trump a formal qualification.

