Software Developer (Python, Ruby or PHP)

ENVIRONMENT:
Our client a high-performance hosting partner for businesses online is looking to employ a Software Developer to form part of a team that will be responsible for the development, integration and maintenance of in-house developed and 3rd party web applications, providing innovative tools to the power user, ensuring a seamless, intuitive hosting experience to our customers. A high proficiency in PHP, Python or Ruby is required along with Software development within the Linux/Unix environment, Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar).
DUTIES:
- Continually drive process and technical improvements within the development team
- In collaboration with the Product Owner and stakeholders, understand the needs of the customer in order to deliver innovative, robust solutions
- Participate in all aspects of the software development process
- Integrate 3rd party applications into the hosting environment
REQUIREMENTS:
A high level of proficiency in the following:
- Web development (Ruby, Python or PHP – cross skilling may be required)
- Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar)
- Software development within the Linux/Unix environment
- Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)
- Object oriented development
- Linux systems administration skill will be an advantage
- Working with an API
Qualifications
- BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous, however your ability to demonstrate your in-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices will trump a formal qualification.