Software Developer (Python, Ruby or PHP)

May 16, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client a high-performance hosting partner for businesses online is looking to employ a Software Developer to form part of a team that will be responsible for the development, integration and maintenance of in-house developed and 3rd party web applications, providing innovative tools to the power user, ensuring a seamless, intuitive hosting experience to our customers. A high proficiency in PHP, Python or Ruby is required along with Software development within the Linux/Unix environment, Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar).

DUTIES:

  • Continually drive process and technical improvements within the development team
  • In collaboration with the Product Owner and stakeholders, understand the needs of the customer in order to deliver innovative, robust solutions
  • Participate in all aspects of the software development process
  • Integrate 3rd party applications into the hosting environment

REQUIREMENTS:

A high level of proficiency in the following:

  • Web development (Ruby, Python or PHP – cross skilling may be required)
  • Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar)
  • Software development within the Linux/Unix environment
  • Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration,  pair programming)
  • Object oriented development
  • Linux systems administration skill will be an advantage
  • Working with an API

Qualifications

  • BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous, however your ability to demonstrate your in-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices will trump a formal qualification.

Learn more/Apply for this position