Syspro, Zap partner on data management, analytics

Zap and Syspro have launched a special solution edition of the data management and analytics software, Zap Data Hub, tailored specifically for the Syspro ERP software.

Zap Data Hub for Syspro automates access, integration, and preparation of data for reporting, and comes with an all-encompassing stack of pre-built analytics and dashboards for distribution, financial, and manufacturing staff.

“There’s a tremendous synergy between Syspro and Zap,” reports Deirdré Fryer, regional product manager at Syspro Africa. ” Syspro strongly believes that its world-class ERP system is distinctive to others on account of its simplicity, ease of use and fast ROI. These are traits we saw very quickly that we had in common with Zap Data Hub.”

Damien Zwillinger, chief product officer at Zap, comments: “ZAP Data Hub for Syspro offers new ways to analyze SYSPRO data and to extend it with local or remote data sources for added business insight. ZAP believes in data unification and data-driven decisions, and we’re excited to bring this integration to the Syspro community.”

Zap Data Hub for Syspro includes several pre-built dashboards and analytics, covering distribution, financials, and manufacturing. For distribution, dashboards are available for the Inventory Manager, Purchasing Manager, VP Sales and more. For financial staff, dashboards are available for the Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable managers, and the CFO including Income Statement Dashboard and Balance Sheet.

In terms of pre-packaged manufacturing analytics, Zap Data Hub for Syspro’s pre-built Production Manager dashboard gives users a much-needed high level overview. Production Controllers can gain insight to production capacity and efficiency at a glance. Their dashboards can assist in scheduling and production capacity planning, while efficiency metrics give valuable feedback on performance and output quality.

Software demonstrations and interviews with both Zap, Syspro and early adopters are available now. Zap’s partnership is exclusive to the Syspro Africa region.