All the winners from Axis Communications Partner Awards

Axis Communications has announced the winners of its 2018 Partner Awards that were awarded at a Gala event this week in Sandton at The Venue, Green Park.

The awards celebrate channel partners who were recognised for their outstanding performance and accomplishments in driving growth for Axis in 2018, with Dimension Data winning Gold Partner of the Year and Bona Electronic Solutions taking home Silver.

Flying into South Africa to attend the awards dinner, Axis Communications’ regional director: MEA, Philippe Kubbinga and director for business development: MEA Ettiene Van Der Watt addressed channel partners and announced the awards.

“The success of our channel partners is central to delivering on our ongoing mission to create intelligent security and surveillance solutions that contribute to a smarter, safer world. We are proud to acknowledge the winners of these prestigious awards, particularly for their efforts in growing the market presence of Axis in South Africa,” stated Kubbinga. “In 2017 Axis launched its first Network Audio products. Since then we have seen tremendous growth in this product category. We would like to take this opportunity to recognise Dimension Data for winning the Best Network Audio systems project of 2018.”

As a partner-led business Axis’s partners and resellers play a critical role in establishing it as a pioneer of intelligent network video technology.

“Our business is deeply committed to delivering innovative network video security solutions to the South African market through our valued partner network and we will continue to drive the local industry forward, generating unique business possibilities for partners and their customers,” concluded Kubbinga.

The full list of Axis Communications Partner Awards for 2018 is:

* Gold Partner of the Year – Dimension Data

* Silver Partner of the Year – Bona Electronic Solutions

* South Africa Longstanding Partnership Award – Camsecure

* Authorised Partner of the Year – Network & Telecom Suppliers

* Multi-regional Partner of the Year – Johnson Controls

* Best Medium Business Solution Project – OTN Systems

* Best Network Audio Systems Project – Dimension Data

* Best Retail Project – Cygnetic

* Best City Surveillance Project – Brandfin Trade

* Best Critical Infrastructure Project in Residential – Nextec Digital Infrastructure

* Best Critical Infrastructure Project in Energy – Royal Access

* Best Executed Critical Infrastructure Project in Energy – Excellent Electrical

* Best Critical Infrastructure Project in Mining – RR Electronic Solutions

* Best Performing New Partner – 3 Core Electrical