Backend Software Engineer

Do you have a passion for technology? Our client, a leading web hosting Company based in Cape Town is hiring.

An opportunity exists for a Back-end Systems Engineer with a high level of experience in Back-end and API software design & development, must have a passion for technology to serve – operational and client requirements, programming, open source Technologies and IT in general. 3 Years Software development experience in Ruby (language currently in use), Java, Python, Ruby or PHP (they happy for you to transition to Ruby), database design and performance turning (MySQL, Redis, Mongodb, etc.) Software development within a Linux/Unix environment, object orientated programming and agile development practices required.

Remuneration:

R35 000 – R45 000 Monthly Salary based on experience

