C# ASP.NET Analyst Developer

C# ASP.NET Analyst Developer

Career role and opportunity in a leading Professional Financial Solutions Business for a

C# ASP.NET Analyst Developer, responsible for delivering unit tested .NET code according to specifications and coding standards within agreed upon time scales as well as assisting with support activities.

The group provides many opportunities for growth and development.

– Degree or Diploma with 4 to 5 years related experience

– Solid experience in using C# ASP.NET

– Solid experience in Object Oriented analysis and design

– Experience using Classic ASP and WPF will be advantageous

– Experience in performance tuning will be advantageous

– Prior experience in an investment environment would be preferred

IT Data Analysis, Project Oversight, Business Requirements Analysis, Reporting, current Technologies.

The following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Analyst Developer:

– Code, test and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with Company’s standards and best practices.

– Maintenance of existing programs according to change requests.

– Development of new programs according to change requests.

– Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to Internal Applications.

– Development of SQL stored procedures.

– Testing of own programs to ensure correctness.

– Testing of interfaces to other systems, if applicable.

– Ensure performance tuning and memory profiling are completed before code is deployed to production.

– Compile technical documentation when required.

– Do research with factual evidence in problem solving.

– Debugging of programs.

– Implementation of changes into the production environment, as part of the release management process.

– Technical support to others on own technology.

– Management of own time and delivery of tasks according to deadlines.

Get in touch with your CV to for an opportunity to interview with the Senior Team, and, to add meaningful value to a dynamic professional Financial Solutions Business.

The package and company benefits are negotiable along with a very competitive annual performance bonus.

Learn more/Apply for this position