DCC distributes Canon’s smallest voice-controlled printer

Canon’s smallest five-ink single function printer, the Canon PIXMA TS704 is now available to the ICT channel from official distributor Drive Control Corporation (DCC).

Optimised for SoHo users, the compact PIXMA TS704 is 18 percent smaller than its predecessor the PIXMA iP7240 and is packed with features such as voice control, LAN connectivity and ink-saving cartridges.

The PIXMA TS704 includes a 350-sheet capacity across a two-way paper feed, an array of connectivity options (including Amazon Alexa and Google Home integration) and compatibility with a range of paper and creative apps for enhanced personalisation.

Users, for example, can ask Alexa or Google Assistant to instruct the Canon PIXMA TS704 to print out various documents plus both technology options will provide helpful, audible updates on the printer’s status and ink levels.

“The Canon PIXMA TS704’s voice control options are undoubtedly simplifying the printing experience; it is keeping trend with office users need for connectivity tools that enhance productivity experience all in a small and optimised form factor,” says David Ah-Tow, Canon product specialist at DCC.

The Canon PIXMA TS704 prints with 5-individual inks, delivering crisp text, high-quality documents as well as vibrant photographs and a range of creative content. Also, the optional XL ink cartridges allow users to print more for less, and 5-individual ink cartridges mean only the ink that runs out needs to be replaced.

Optimising energy efficiency, the printer is ideal for small businesses and environmentally conscious families; its Auto Power On/Off function can align to business hours or family routines to ensure it’s always ready to use while economising energy usage. Automatic 2-sided printing also minimises paper wastage.

Key features include:

* Quality photo prints and crisp documents with five individual inks;

* Smart wireless, cloud and LAN connectivity;

* Full Dot LCD;

* 2-way paper feed and Auto 2-sided printing;

* 350-sheet capacity;

* Canon PRINT app compatible with iOS and Android enables users to print straight from a smart device, via Wi-Fi;

* Canon’s Easy-PhotoPrint Editor for PC or smart device;

* Access to the PIXMA Cloud Link;

* Compatible with AirPrint (iOS), Mopria (Android) and Windows 10 Mobile for printing;

* Smart and compact design; and

* Nail sticker and disk printing.

The Canon PIXMA TS704 ships with a one-year carry-in warranty.