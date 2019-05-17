Eaton reinforces benefits of Ulusoy Elektrik acquisition

Eaton Africa’s recent acquisition of a controlling interest in Ulusoy Elektrik, a leading manufacturer of medium voltage electrical equipment based in Ankara, Turkey, is set to improve the ability to develop innovative power solutions for the African market.

The company shared the various benefits of the acquisition to its customers on the continent during the African Utility Week (AUW) in Cape Town.

“The acquisition of Ulusoy Elektrik complements Eaton’s IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission standard) portfolio and strengthens our ability to provide tailored medium-voltage solutions,” says Seydou Kane, MD of Eaton Electrical Africa. “In addition, it provides us with improved access to the medium-voltage market in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and adds a competitive, high-capability manufacturing base to our existing footprint.”

For example, the Ulusoy Elektrik portfolio includes gas-insulated MV switchgear (GIS) at higher voltage levels (36kV) than Eaton currently offers in IEC markets, as well as transformers and cable accessories that are not part of Eaton’s portfolio today.

“The acquisition comes at a perfect time and through this great AUW platform, we can demonstrate modern, sustainable electrical power systems to utilities and municipalities, involved in power generation, transmission and distribution. Industrial customers, such as mines and large-scale manufacturers in Africa will also benefit from a wider Eaton product range and increased flexibility in response to their power management requirements,” Kane says.