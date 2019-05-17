HR Systems Analyst

Position Purpose:To monitor, maintain and design HR system processes in order to ensure that the HR (ERP) systems are available and run effectively to support business operations.Experience & Qualifications:
- Relevant degree in IT.
- Diploma in Business Analysis (Preferred).
- PeopleSoft Certification.
- 3-5 years’ experience in development, systems analysis or business analysis in an insurance or financial services environment.
- 5 years relevant experience in ERP system administration.
- Exposure to diverse IT solution implementation (Preferably ERP systems) in a variety of environments
- Sound knowledge and proven experience in system maintenance and system analysis.
- PeopleSoft HCM and ELM system exposure (Preferred).
- Excellent analytical skills and stakeholder management.
- Advanced Excel skills.