HR Systems Analyst

May 17, 2019

Position Purpose:To monitor, maintain and design HR system processes in order to ensure that the HR (ERP) systems are available and run effectively to support business operations.Experience & Qualifications:

  • Relevant degree in IT.
  • Diploma in Business Analysis (Preferred).
  • PeopleSoft Certification.
  • 3-5 years’ experience in development, systems analysis or business analysis in an insurance or financial services environment.
  • 5 years relevant experience in ERP system administration.
  • Exposure to diverse IT solution implementation (Preferably ERP systems) in a variety of environments
  • Sound knowledge and proven experience in system maintenance and system analysis.
  • PeopleSoft HCM and ELM system exposure (Preferred).
  • Excellent analytical skills and stakeholder management.
  • Advanced Excel skills.

