HR Systems Analyst

Position Purpose:To monitor, maintain and design HR system processes in order to ensure that the HR (ERP) systems are available and run effectively to support business operations.Experience & Qualifications:

Relevant degree in IT.

Diploma in Business Analysis (Preferred).

PeopleSoft Certification.

3-5 years’ experience in development, systems analysis or business analysis in an insurance or financial services environment.

5 years relevant experience in ERP system administration.

Exposure to diverse IT solution implementation (Preferably ERP systems) in a variety of environments

Sound knowledge and proven experience in system maintenance and system analysis.

PeopleSoft HCM and ELM system exposure (Preferred).

Excellent analytical skills and stakeholder management.

Advanced Excel skills.

