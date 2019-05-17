ITU aims to bridge the standardisation gap

Societies are entering an era of massive digital transformation. ITU international standards aim to ensure that the benefits of this digital transformation are realized on a global scale. To celebrate the inclusive development and implementation of standards, this year’s World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) today (17 May) focuses on “Bridging the standardisation gap.”

“As industries and technologies converge and new technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and 5G emerge, we see increasing need for common technical standards,” says Houlin Zhao, ITU secretary-general. “I applaud the many thousands of experts who contribute to ITU standards work, day in, day out. These men and women are at the heart of today’s digital transformation.”

International standards provide the technical foundations of global markets. They create efficiencies enjoyed by all market players, efficiencies and economies of scale that ultimately result in lower costs to producers and lower prices to consumers.

ITU standards are rarely perceived by users but vital in enabling the interconnection and interoperability of the digital solutions delivered by hundreds of thousands of companies around the world. The development and approval of ITU standards by consensus among private and public entities helps to ensure the buy-in of all stakeholders, increasing the likelihood that these standards will be implemented worldwide.

ITU offers all stakeholders equal opportunity to access, shape, implement and benefit from ITU international standards. The inclusivity of the ITU standardisation platform is supported by ITU’s Bridging the Standardisation Gap (BSG) programme. This programme assists developing countries in increasing their capacity to participate in the development and implementation of international standards.

Advising on national and regional standardization structures, and empowering experts to improve their expertise in standards development, the BSG programme plays a key role in ensuring that ITU standards meet the needs of all of the world’s regions.

International standards are making an important contribution to the pursuit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), from smart energy, intelligent transport, smart agriculture, e-health, digital financial inclusion to smart cities.

A few examples of ITU standards in action:

* Digital health: ITU and WHO have launched an international standard and associated toolkit to prevent music players from causing ‘sound-induced hearing loss’, the world’s leading cause of preventable hearing loss. ITU and WHO are also working in collaboration to ensure that artificial intelligence fulfils its potential to strengthen health services and systems for universal health coverage.

* Digital financial inclusion: financial services via mobile phones and other technologies show great potential to give people with no traditional bank account the ability to save, make payments and access credit and insurance. Governments can ensure that social security payments reach their intended recipients, and help merchants accepting digital payments to gain access to lines of credit. ITU mobile communication and next-generation authentication standards enable trusted digital financial services.

* Smart cities and communities: more than 50 cities worldwide are using ‘key performance indicators for smart sustainable cities’ based on ITU standards. Smart cities rely on technologies such as 5G and the Internet of Things to enhance energy efficiency and waste management, improve housing and health care, optimize traffic flow and safety, detect air quality, alert police of crimes occurring on the streets and improve water and sanitation systems.