Nokia helps Ooredoo Qatar take a 5G lead

Ooredoo Qatar has selected Nokia to build a 5G cloud-native core network to support the delivery of enhanced mobile broadband services. Nokia’s solution will be deployed in Ooredoo’s state-of-the-art datacenters in Qatar’s capital city Doha.

The cloud-based architecture for core network is scalable, agile and flexible, making it reliable and suitable for extreme mobile broadband and massive/critical machine communication services. Nokia AirFrame, CloudBand, voice and Cloud Packet Core VNFs, and Nuage Networks Software Defined Network (SDN) are being deployed in the core network.

Ooredoo Qatar has emerged as a leader in the global 5G ecosystem and has already tested a number of exciting 5G use cases, including 5G aerial taxis and drones. The company is waiting for the availability of 5G devices to roll out commercial 5G services in the near future. This initiative with Nokia takes Ooredoo Qatar closer to bringing innovative 5G use cases to its customers.

Yousuf Abdulla Al Kubaisi, chief operating officer of Ooredoo Qatar, says: “The modernization of our core network will enhance our capabilities to innovate with new services. It will also help us to meet additional demands for high-speed data services in general as well as bursts in demand, particularly in upcoming mega sporting events. Our 5G network will open the flood-gates for machine learning, automation and micro-services use-cases for consumer and business customers in the country.”

Bernard Najm, head of the Middle East Market Unit at Nokia, comments: “We are excited to partner with Ooredoo Qatar to set up a 5G core network that is truly ‘cloud-native’ from the ground up, not just an evolution of current core solutions. Our solution supports all flavors of mobile access network technologies and enables our customers to bring new 5G services to market rapidly. The solution provides the low latency, high throughput and content-rich services that will support Ooredoo Qatar’s business goals immediately and well into the future.”

Overview of the solution

* Nokia AirFrame datacenter solution allows service providers to benefit from the IT and open source domains to create a scalable and distributed cloud-based architecture. Nokia AirFrame supports Open Compute Project and helps to bring down energy consumption and to improve cost-effectiveness.

* Virtualized Network Functions (VNFs) include Mobile Core for Voice, with Cloud Packet Core, Subscriber Management Registers and Policy control on a cloud platform.

* Nokia CloudBand tames virtual infrastructure management complexity and cost while managing the lifecycles of virtual network functions.

* Nokia NetAct gives the service provider a consolidated view of multi-domain, multi-technology networks, which ensures the best network experience in the 5G era.

* Nuage Networks from Nokia SDN solutions enable datacenter network automation.

* Nokia Professional services ensures a smooth migration from legacy core to Nokia’s virtualised core network.