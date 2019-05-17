SA ISP opens colocation services in Brazil

South African-based ISP Cool Ideas has signed an agreement with Angola Cables to take up colocation services in its newly-inaugurated data centre in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Cool Ideas has been making use of capacity on the SACS trans-Atlantic cable between Africa and Latin America to offer customers a direct, high speed, ultra-low latency fibre optic connection to hubs in Fortaleza, Brazil and Miami in the US.

Connection speeds between these IP nodes have been significantly upgraded with the introduction of SACS with latency being improved by up to 60% over existing internet traffic cable routings. Latency from Fortaleza (Brazil) to Luanda (Angola) has been reduced from 350ms to 63ms and connections between Miami (US) and Cape Town (South Africa) have been almost halved from 338ms to 163ms.

Andre Jooste, director and founder of Cool Ideas, says that SACS opens a gateway to the West and is facilitating the transmission of data between IP networks and content providers in the US and Latin American geographies giving customers better access and increased choice when it comes to popular applications such as video on demand, live streaming and VoIP services.

“Besides our growing requirement for international bandwidth, the ultra-low latency via the direct trace routes SACS Cable gives us a faster and more efficient routing for our internet traffic to Latin America and onwards to markets and regional content and service providers in the US via the Monet cable link-up,” says Jooste.

“The partnership with Angola Cables suits our business goals and aspirations as we have access to their secure infrastructure and services, it helps us to reduce costs whilst offering scalability, continuous connectivity,” he adds. “Taking up colocation services with Angola Cables is an extension of our strong relationship – and is part of our strategic intent to offer the best connectivity and access to CDN’s, IXP’s, OTT’s and cloud services that will benefit our partners using our network as well as our business and home customers.”

Angola Cables chief executive António Nunes comments: “The configurations of our sub-sea cable network comprising SACS, MONET and WACS and the upgrade of our data centre provides a reliable platform for operators to extend their IP ecosystems and services to international markets. This is also opening up extensive opportunities to develop content partnerships and the efficient exchange of data that will have a profound effect on societies and emerging markets seeking to engage and prosper in the global digital economy.”