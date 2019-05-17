Software Developer (C#)
May 17, 2019
ENVIRONMENT:
A results-driven coder with an interest in financial markets is sought by a financial software development company, specialising in client-centric software to be their next Software Developer (C#). Your core role will be the development, maintenance and automated regression testing of the market leading Fundamental Portfolio Manager (FPM) Investment Management software. You must be able to build in-depth knowledge of the product from a functional and technical perspective. You will require a Degree in B.Bus Sci/Computer Science, etc., have experience with business-critical systems, be familiar with Agile/Scrum/sprints and possess strong C#, .NET and SQL.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
- A Degree in B.Bus Sci / Computer Science or in a Maths or Finance field.
Experience/Skills –
- With business-critical systems that require precision coding and automated regression testing.
- Be familiar with Agile / SCRUM / sprint concepts.
- C#, .NET and SQL.
- Also, useful: Winforms, DEVExpress controls, Resharper, SVN Source repository, multi-developer / multi-branch environment, Fitnesse, nUnit.
ATTRIBUTES:
- A self-starter.
- An interest in financial markets.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Able to manage own workload, operate under pressure, meet deadlines etc.
- Know when to ask for help.
- Contribute positively to the team – we’re looking for a delivery-driven individual with a can-do attitude (backed by quality delivery).
