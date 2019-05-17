ENVIRONMENT: A results-driven coder with an interest in financial markets is sought by a financial software development company, specialising in client-centric software to be their next Software Developer (C#). Your core role will be the development, maintenance and automated regression testing of the market leading Fundamental Portfolio Manager (FPM) Investment Management software. You must be able to build in-depth knowledge of the product from a functional and technical perspective. You will require a Degree in B.Bus Sci/Computer Science, etc., have experience with business-critical systems, be familiar with Agile/Scrum/sprints and possess strong C#, .NET and SQL. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – A Degree in B.Bus Sci / Computer Science or in a Maths or Finance field. Experience/Skills – With business-critical systems that require precision coding and automated regression testing.

Be familiar with Agile / SCRUM / sprint concepts.

C#, .NET and SQL.

Also, useful: Winforms, DEVExpress controls, Resharper, SVN Source repository, multi-developer / multi-branch environment, Fitnesse, nUnit. ATTRIBUTES: A self-starter.

An interest in financial markets.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Able to manage own workload, operate under pressure, meet deadlines etc.

Know when to ask for help.

Contribute positively to the team – we’re looking for a delivery-driven individual with a can-do attitude (backed by quality delivery). W