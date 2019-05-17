StorTech becomes Nexio

StorTech, long associated with high quality storage, data centre technology and networking solutions, has announced the launch of a new corporate brand identity, name and tagline.

The organisation will now be known as Nexio, and the company’s new tagline is “The trusted IT partner for your digital future”.

Chris Volschenk, CEO of Nexio, explains that the company has created an integrated, secure digital ecosystem which offers full visibility and control. This allows the CIO to drive and deliver on their digital transformation and business strategy, enabling them to create new revenue streams.

The rebranding is part of the organisation’s strategy to evolve to best meet the digital needs of businesses today, he adds. Nexio will provide all of the solutions offered by StorTech, as well as a number of new ones.

StorTech (Storage Technology Services (Pty) Ltd) was founded 19 years ago as part of the MB Technologies Group. In 2009 Vodacom acquired 51% of StorTech, to provide systems integration solutions to Vodacom as well as enterprise organisations at large.

“While the name StorTech is known in the industry, we believe the time has come to progress to the next stage of our development, starting with a new name which more accurately reflects our range of solutions and the role we will now play in the modern business environment.

“Over the years, we’ve built a strong standing for service excellence and innovation. StorTech has built its reputation in the market around its strategic advisory capability, matched with its services led approach. We are looking to build on this even further, and the new name more accurately reflect our work selves while enabling opportunities for future growth and expansion,” Volschenk says.

These solutions have been developed to enable organisations to modernise their environments, adopt new technologies and solve legacy problems. Nexio’s solutions now include fully managed security, multi-cloud, workforce transformation and big data offerings, as well as its pioneering digital platform – a solution that enables organisations to gain complete visibility and control over every technology, system and process employed by the business. Wherever your organisation is in its digital journey, the new digital platform can link disparate systems to provide an integrated ecosystem for the future.

“The new branding embodies an organisation that is reinventing itself. As we have undergone our own digital transformation journey, we have evolved our solutions set to help customers achieve their digital transformation goals, using the experience we have gained alongside the world-class technologies, partnerships and skills we have been investing in,” Volschenk says.