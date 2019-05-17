Sybase Database Administrator

Position Purpose:The successful candidate will be responsible for the administration of the organisations databases specifically Sybase on Linux platform.Experience & Qualifications:
- Matric plus Computer Science or equivalent Degree
- 3 to 5 years in a similar environment
- Sybase certification beneficial
- SQL, Shell and PERL
Responsibilities:
- Install Sybase software on all servers;
- Build and configure new database servers;
- Maintain, administer and monitor current and new databases;
- Monitor and do performance tuning on database servers as necessary;
- Build, configure, administrate, maintain & monitor Sybase Replication and IQ warehouse server;
- Install and maintain 3rd party software;
- Ensure high degree of sufficient uptime;
- Assist developers with database related problems;
- Scripting where necessary (SQL, SHELL, PERL).