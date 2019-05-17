Sybase Database Administrator

May 17, 2019

Position Purpose:The successful candidate will be responsible for the administration of the organisations databases specifically Sybase on Linux platform.Experience & Qualifications:

  • Matric plus Computer Science or equivalent Degree
  • 3 to 5 years in a similar environment
  • Sybase certification beneficial
  • SQL, Shell and PERL

Responsibilities:

  • Install Sybase software on all servers;
  • Build and configure new database servers;
  • Maintain, administer and monitor current and new databases;
  • Monitor and do performance tuning on database servers as necessary;
  • Build, configure, administrate, maintain & monitor Sybase Replication and IQ warehouse server;
  • Install and maintain 3rd party software;
  • Ensure high degree of sufficient uptime;
  • Assist developers with database related problems;
  • Scripting where necessary (SQL, SHELL, PERL).

