Workers believe sustainability is good for business

A majority of workers (61%) believes that sustainability is mandatory for businesses.

This is one of the findings from an HP study, which found that employees are more productive, motivated and engaged when working for an employer who is leading the charge in social responsibility.

Of those interviewed, 56% believe that ignoring environmental impact in the workplace is as bad as ignoring diversity and inclusion.

“This study reinforces what HP has long emphasised – social responsibility is a must-have for the modern workforce, and only appears to be growing in significance,” says Elisabeth Moreno, MD of HP Africa, “Yet the study highlights a concerning and growing divide between the understood need for sustainable office supplies and the addressing of this – for example with the false belief all ink and toner cartridges are recyclable.”

A total of 58% of those who took part in the study believe sustainability is key to engaging the workforce of the future and almost half – 43% – agree with the statement that companies that do not focus on sustainability, do not deserve to be in business. When it comes to printing supplies, 58% of respondents see ink and toner waste as a serious issue, but almost the same proportion – 53% – falsely believe all ink and toner cartridges are recyclable.

The first large-scale study of its kind ‘Developing Value: The business case for sustainability in emerging markets’ found that here in Africa, companies that are developing environmental products and services – such as organic agriculture and ecotourism – are generating increased revenues.

Governments are driving more sustainable business practices on the continent, too.

In Morocco, the National Framework Plan on Sustainable Consumption and Production includes incentives for local businesses to engage in sustainable production processes. In Nigeria, the Minister of State for Environment, Usman Jibril, recently threatened to start sanctioning industries yet to join the country’s Extended Producers Responsibility Programme.