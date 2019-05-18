Angular Developer

The overall purpose of the job:

Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.

The right person for the job must be passionate about development with an eye for visual aesthetics and a track record of sites built to date.

Duties and Responsibilities

– Lead, guide, plan, explain, working alongside local as well as remote team members; cracking problems with a mix of technical expertise and innovative thinking.

– Design, develop and maintain multi-lingual/currency production-ready business applications.

– Write and maintain test cases.

– Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

– Take part in regular Scrum meeting.

– Create and/or update the necessary documentation.

– Keep learning!

Requirements

– 5+ years’ solid experience in Web Development.

– 3+ years’ experience Developing in Angular 2+ (Angular 1 not accepted), Developing in Angular 5 or newer most preferred.

– Skills in HTML5, CSS, TypeScript, vanilla JavaScript, APIs’, is essential.

– Experience with testing tools Karma, Jasmine, Postman, and Selenium.

– Knowledge in Java and/or Ruby advantageous.

– Experience and understanding of working in distributed teams, particularly in agile methodologies such as Scrum & Kanban.

– A clear understanding of the fundamentals of JavaScript development, along with good overall engineering patterns and practices.

– Using a version control system to manage code changes.

– Improving and contributing to software architecture.

Qualifications

– Relevant BCom degree or National Diploma.

– Relevant Industry Certification.

– Must have previous experience in team-based software development.

– Well versed in agile methodologies, scrum in particular.

– Previous experience with Mobile Application Development.

– Continuous Integration and Delivery tools experience is essential.

Technical skills required:

– Angular 5+

– HTML5,

– CSS,

– JavaScript / TypeScript,

– RESTful services / JSON, SOAP services / XML

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

– Candidates must be willing to relocate to Cape Town at their own expense if living outside the Western Cape.

– A clean criminal record required

– Applications will only be considered from RSA Citizens or applicants with permanent resident permits

Learn more/Apply for this position