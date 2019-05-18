Junior Java Developer

The overall purpose of the job:

Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.

Key responsibilities:

– Work as part of a project team to develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a variety of configurations (e.g. web-based, desktop-based, service-based or scheduled processes).

– Help produce brand new solutions, solutions based upon third-party applications, or solutions that interact with existing systems.

– Is aware of, prepared to learn and follow industry best-practice when developing applications.

– Use programming languages and tools (generally) around the Java platform.

– Work with Business Analysts to specify business requirements and help translate these requirements into technical specifications (including Class, Sequence and other UML diagrams).

– Help Database Developers write efficient and effective database access code.

– Work with QA Analysts to implement testing plans and write the necessary code to automate testing in line with our Test-Driven Development methodology.

– Work with customers and project managers to deliver quality, effective software, in line with our Agile Development process.

– Help diagnose the root causes of systems issues using their problem-solving skills.

– Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems

Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job:

– Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

– Good judgment and experience of prioritizing and working to tight deadlines.

– Ability to learn fast and share knowledge, experience and best practices with teammates

– Willingness to take responsibility and ownership of their work.

– Empathize with customers and communicate at the appropriate level

– Appreciation of their position within the wider roles & responsibilities of the DPS community

– Ability to work under pressure

– A practical approach to problem-solving

– Able to document information and share knowledge with colleagues

– Follows a structured approach to their work

– Personal drive to succeed

Education and General Working Experience:

– Ideally, an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential

– Proven Java experience of at least 2 years of professional Java development experience.

– Candidates with more or deeper development experience are welcome to apply.

– The remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.

– Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage

– Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage

– Exposure to Enterprise development is an advantage.

– Exposure to object-oriented design concepts will be an advantage

Technical skills required:

The following represents a list of the technologies the incumbent will be required to operate in. Being proficient in a good deal of these technologies will qualify you to apply for this position as knowledge of the complete stack will be an advantage but is not essential.

Skill Set Skill

– Java Basic JSE API (to v7)

– GUI Development (Swing / SWT)

– Java 5.0 Language Fundamentals (preferably Java 7)

– JDBC

– J2EE

– Servlets

– JAXP / JAXB

– Logging frameworks (SLF4J, Log4J)

– EJB (MDBs)

– JSP & HTML (incl v5.0)

– JSP Custom Tags

– JavaScript / AJAX

– AOP

– Caching mechanisms (ehCache)

– Frameworks Web Frameworks (Struts/JSF, PrimeFaces)

– Spring (Core, Web, Remoting, Security, etc.)

– ORM Concepts and Frameworks (Specifically myBatis)

XML Core Concepts:

– DTD/XSD

– XSL (XSL:FO)

– Databases Core RDBMS Concepts

Oracle:

– DB/2

– SQL

App Design OOA/D:

– Design Patterns (GoF)

– Enterprise Patterns

– Application Architecture

– Technical Architecture

– O/S Windows – Desktop & server

Linux

– App Servers Tomcat

Websphere (including Admin):

– Integration Frameworks (Apache Camel)

– General Dev. Unit Testing Concepts (JUnit, Mockito etc.)

Maven:

– Retail Business Domain Knowledge

Scripting Python / Jython:

– Shell Scripting

– Process Agile – SCRUM

TDD/BDD/Specification-by-Example:

– Distributor Source Management Processes

– Certifications Oracle Entry-Level Java Programmer

– Oracle Java Professional Programmer

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

– A clean criminal record required

– Applications will only be considered from RSA Citizens or applicants with permanent resident permits.

